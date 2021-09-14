McCoy survives early scare at Pampling Plate

Reigning Queensland PGA Trainee Order of Merit winner AJ McCoy is on track to claim the Coca-Cola Pampling Plate after coming through two tough opening matches on day one at Caboolture Golf Club on Tuesday.

The match play tournament that honours PGA Tour and recent Champions Tour winner Rod Pampling’s Caboolture upbringing, the champion will have to win five 18-hole matches across three days to claim the title.

Drawn against 2020 Queensland PGA Trainee Championship winner Luke Parker in the opening round, McCoy only advanced at the first playoff hole after the match finished all square through 18 holes.

McCoy’s next assignment was against last year’s Pampling Plate winner Luke Macklin and again the match went the full distance, McCoy winning the 18th hole to claim a 2-up victory and move into Wednesday morning’s third round.

“It was great match with only a hole in it all round and it took a bit of bad luck for Luke on the 19th for me escape with a win,” said McCoy of his Round 1 near miss.

The afternoon bought strong winds as Round 2 began with the winners from Round 1 taking on the fresh and rested top-eight qualifiers from Monday.

Harrison Wills backed up his morning victory win with a 6&4 victory against Ryan Paul.

“I am lucky to be in the field after my qualifying rounds however the match play game seems to suit me. So far so good,” a confident Wills said.

Round 3 and 4 matches will be played on Wednesday before the 36-hole final round on Thursday.

For live scoring click here.

Round 1 results

AJ McCoy def. Luke Parker 19th hole

Curtis Eldering def. Jesse Egea 20th hole

Harrison Wills def. Zoe Maxwell 4&3

Aden Morrison def. Mitch Dunbar 1 up

Ray Harris def. Cody Davis 4&3

Harrison Law de. Nicholas Barney 4&3

Peter Lyon def. Jamie Rooney 1 up

Tanner Jackson def. Zachery Kelly 2&1

Round 2 results

AJ McCoy def. Luke Macklin 2 up

Harrison Wills def. Ryan Paul 6&4

Ray Harris def. Elliot Beel 1 up

Mitchell Smith def. Aden Morrison 19th hole

Bailey Arnott def. Tanner Jackson 19th hole

Curtis Eldering def. Robert Spence 3&2

Dean Jamieson def. Harrison Law 5&3

Peter Lyon def. Jackson Jubelin 5&3