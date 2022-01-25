McComas fights through slump to win Maffra Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

‘Digging it out of the dirt’ has seen Mitchell McComas break out of a frustrating run of poor form to win the Maffra Community Sports Club Pro-Am at Maffra Golf Club.

The first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event played at Maffra in more than a decade, a talented field boasting ussie legend Mike Harwood, 2020 Vic PGA champion Chris Wood, 2018 Queensland PGA champion Daniel Fox and local hero David Bransdon made it a return to remember.

Heavy fog produced by the steamy conditions delayed play for 15 minutes but once it lifted players were exposed to one of the best courses in country Victoria that makes it a popular destination for Melbourne golfers.

Such was the struggle McComas has been experiencing since leaving his position of Assistant Professional at Nudgee Golf Club to pursue playing full-time late last year that he scouted the Maffra layout on Monday to best prepare.

It proved a wise decision as his round of four-under 68 was the best of the day, finishing one shot clear of New South Welshman Jackson Bugdalski (69) with Wood, Bransdon, Hayden Webb and Alex Pitty one shot back in a share of third.

McComas had missed pre-qualifying at the Victorian PGA, Australian PGA and the Queensland PGA at his former home club and admitted that it took some old-fashioned hard work to rediscover some confidence.

“It’s been trying at times, but I have been putting a lot of work in on the practice range,” said McComas, who had three birdies in his opening seven holes.

“I got here early and played a practice round yesterday which was a real help around the tight layout. I knew where to go and what clubs to hit which was a big advantage.

“I put my favourite putter but in the bag at Warragul last week which has given me more confidence on the greens.

“My plan is to work towards Q-School at the end of the season and try and play as many Tour events as I can get into until then.”

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Purgar Paving Yarram Pro-Am at Yarram Golf Club on Australia Day.