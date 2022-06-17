McCardle, Fox share spoils at Karratha Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A run of four straight birdies has secured South Australian Max McCardle a share of victory at the bennco Karratha Pro-Am at Karratha Country Club.

McCardle and West Australian Daniel Fox both finished at four-under par 68 to be declared joint winners, McCardle taking the trophy home with a par at the first playoff hole played in fading light in the Pilbara.

Fox had an opportunity to claim the win outright but bogeyed his final hole – the par-4 first – while Simon Houston narrowly missed a spot in the playoff as he too dropped a shot at his final hole, the par-4 18th.

Players were given a glimpse into the future of golf in Karratha with a number of new grass greens in play for the first time, the club on track to have all 18 greens fully grassed when the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series returns next year.

With novelties such as nearest-the-pin and longest drives in play for the professionals it was McCardle who got down to the serious business of making birdies.

He picked up a shot at his opening hole – the par-5 14th – but was one-over on the back of bogeys at 16 and 18.

After making par at the first McCardle unleashed his birdie blitz, picking up four on the trot from the par-4 second as he secured his second win of the WA swing.

Players now head to Port Hedland for the $30,000 Roy Hill Pro-Am taking place this weekend at Port Hedland Golf Club.

