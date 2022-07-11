McBride, Armstrong finish top at Southport Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Four birdies in his final six holes has earned Kade McBride a share of victory with Josh Armstrong at the Southport Pro-Am at Southport Golf Club.

Riding the wave of momentum from his tie with Brett Rankin at the Maroochy River Pro-Am last Friday, McBride made clutch par saves at crucial times before coming home in a flurry against a quality field.

The fresh morning conditions made scoring challenging for the early wave but the afternoon groups were the beneficiaries of ideal weather.

Armstrong had two eagles in his round of six-under 65 as McBride made a late charge but match him and claim his second adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victory in succession.

“I didn’t expect this end result with the start I had, but it was great to battle out the round,” said McBride, who was two-under through his first 12 holes.

“The course was awesome. The greens rolled great – sometimes too good – but I managed to hole the ones coming back and keep the momentum going.”

With his prodigious length Armstrong manhandled the tight Southport layout with an eagle at the par-5 fifth and a second at the 306-metre par-4 10th.

“It was the first time playing here which I think sort of helped,” Armstrong reasoned.

“Not knowing the course at all with a little bit of guidance from the playing partners led me to playing aggressively.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back next year to try and defend,” he added.

After securing his ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia status at Q School James Grierson made the trek north to shoot four-under 67 for a share of second, Chris Wood, Tim Hart, Brett Rankin and defending champion Lucas Higgins also finishing just two back.

The next event on the schedule is the Summit Press Printing Coolangatta Tweed Heads Pro-Am on Tuesday with the morning groups to start at 6.45am and the afternoon wave at midday.

Click here for final scores and prize money.

Pictured (from left): Golf Operations Manger Phil Woolvaardt, Josh Armstrong, General Manager Bernadette Lance and Kade McBride.