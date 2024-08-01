Earp, Davis inspire Guyatt to victory - PGA of Australia

Inspirational words from a couple of Australia’s golfing greats provided some extra impetus for Matt Guyatt to score a victory in the 2024 PGA Professionals Championship of South-East Queensland at his old home club.

Thanks to a bogey-free round of 4-under-par 68 on Nudgee Golf Club’s Kurrai Course, Guyatt’s prize haul also included an exemption into the 2024 Queensland PGA Championship, back at Nudgee on October 31-November 3, and a start in the PGA Professionals National Championship at Heritage Golf and Country Club (October 22-24).

“I was inspired by the meeting prior to golf, hearing from the likes of Charlie Earp and Rodger Davis, and winning today has made it even more memorable,” said Guyatt, who is now the Assistant/Teaching Professional at Gailes Golf Club.

Earp (70 years) and Davis (50 years) were among a group of PGA Professionals who had been recognised earlier in the day for achieving huge milestones as PGA of Australia members.

“I’ve been battling some shoulder injuries though as Nudgee is my former home club I still had high expectations for today,” Guyatt said.

“I love this place. Nudgee certainly feels like a family environment for me and I have no doubt that it has contributed to the way I played.

“I’m thankful not only for the exemption to the National Final, but also the position in the QLD PGA Championship.

“As PGA Professonals, it’s great to have the support of each of the event partners from Club Car, Acushnet, Coca Cola and other sponsors of the PGA. We certainly don’t take their investment for granted”.

Joining Guyatt with exemptions into the 2024 Queensland PGA were Lachlan Wood and Alex Simpson, who shared second on 2-under 70.

The top 14 finishers qualified for the PGA Professionals Championship National Final with Neville Hogan unlucky to miss out on a countback from those on 1-over-par.

The captain of the Australian team for the PGA Women’s Cup in Oregon this year, Katelyn Must, won through to the National Final as the leading woman in the field.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rostron was the leading player over the age of 50 and receives an exemption into the Australian PGA Seniors Championship at Richmond Golf Club (November 8-10)

Leaderboard

68: Matt Guyatt

70: Lachlan Wood, Alex Simpson

71: Jamie Rooney, Angus Porter

72: Chris Duke, Brenton Fowler, Mitchell Smith, Cameron Kelly, Dylan Gardner

73: Wade Hooper, Jared Love, TJ King, Sam Eaves, Neville Hogan

Photo: Kevin Gates (Club Car), Matt Guyatt (winner) and Darren Richards (Nudgee GC General Manager).