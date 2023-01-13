Martin sets sights high after Axedale Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

Victorian Andrew Martin is daring to dream big after notching a confidence-boosting two-stroke win at the Symes Motors BMW Axedale Pro-Am at Axedale Golf Club on Friday.

Tied for third behind Lucas Herbert and Chris Wood at Neangar Park the day prior, Martin’s start was a long way from what would be expected of the eventual champion.

He began the day with a double bogey at Axedale’s par-3 opening hole and then dropped to three-over through as many holes with a further dropped shot at the short par-4 third.

A two-putt birdie after finding the green with his tee shot at the par-4 fifth would prove to be the catalyst in an impressive comeback, adding an eagle at seven and posting birdies at eight, 10, 12, 13, 16 and 17 in a round of five-under 64.

“I got off to a bit of a shaky start with a double and a bogey on the third so it wasn’t the best start around Axedale,” Martin conceded.

“I don’t know what clicked. I hit a good drive on five onto the green and two-putted that and that kick-started the day for me really.

“For me now it’s full steam ahead and getting ready for the start of the year and the Tour events.”

Martin was a two-stroke winner from fellow Victorians Ben Wharton (66) and Ryan Lynch (66) and now intends to carry the momentum of the past two days into the second half of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season.

Victory at the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links at top-10 finishes at the Australian Open and WA PGA Championship sees Martin sit in second spot behind David Micheluzzi on the adjusted Order of Merit.

There are DP World Tour cards on offer for the top three finisher’s at season’s end but Martin and coach Darren Cole are setting their sights on an even higher goal.

“We’ve spoken about that, thinking bigger,” said Martin, who will spend time with Cole at the two-day Traralgon Latrobe City WIN Network Pro-Am Classic next week.

“Top three would be good but I’m not going to rule out trying to take out the Order of Merit which would be a good feather in the cap.

“That carrot’s there. I’m in a position now where I’ve had some really good results at the end of last year – the last 18 months actually has been pretty good. I’m at a point now where I feel like I can compete in most events and finish well.

“I’m just going to focus on playing good golf and let the rest take care of itself.”

The next event on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule is the Purgar Paving Yarram Pro-Am at Yarram Golf Club on Sunday.

