Martin repeats Middlemount success 14 years later

A course record round of 10-under 62 has catapulted Peter Martin to a second Middlemount South and GPS Pro-Am, 14 years after winning his first.

Starting the second round at Middlemount Golf Club three shots adrift of overnight leaders Shae Wools-Cobb and Doug Klein, Martin birdied his opening two holes and kept his foot on the gas.

A third birdie followed at the 336-metre par 4 fourth and he made the turn at 6-under 30 with a run of three consecutive birdies to close out the front nine.

A fourth on the trot came at the 449m par-5 10th to join Wools-Cobb at 11-under par and the putts kept dropping.

Back-to-back birdies at 13 and 14 propelled Martin to the outright lead and when he recorded his 10th birdie of the round at the par-4 18th he set a new record mark for the Middlemount layout to finish one shot clear.

“This is my second time winning the Middlemount Pro-Am though the last was 14 years ago in 2007 and it feels just as good,” said Martin, whose last win came at the Lakelands Pro-Am almost 12 months ago.

“I felt my game has been close over recent weeks though today I managed to take advantage of some of the short irons I had in my hand.

“Last year was challenging financially for many of us as PGA Touring Professionals though with a nice run of tournaments at the start to the year and now a busy schedule between now and December, hopefully I keep this form into the second half of the year.”

Wools-Cobb did little wrong in his pursuit of victory, backing up from his opening round of 7-under 65 with a bogey-free 66, his two-round total of 133 the lowest in the history of the Middlemount Pro-Am to not win the event.

New South Welshman Nathan Barbieri continued his recent run of good form to finish outright third two shots back of Wools-Cobb with a further two shots to Tim Hart and Chang Gi Lee, Hart continuing his stranglehold on the Onsite Rental Group Mining Town Series.

With two rounds left to play Hart leads by 13 shots from Wools-Cobb, the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series moving on to the $22,000 Blackwater Pro-Am starting Saturday.