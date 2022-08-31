Marchesani makes his move at DP World Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

Home-course favourite James Marchesani has moved two strokes clear at the halfway stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School at Rosebud Country Club on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

It was confirmed on Wednesday morning that the top five players and ties at week’s end will qualify for Second Stage of Q School in Spain in November, Marchesani enhancing his chances with a superb second round of six-under 65.

His two-round total of nine-under puts him two strokes clear of fellow Victorian Tom Power Horan (67) with Kiwi Kit Bittle (67) a shot further back in outright third.

Round 1 leader Blake Collyer (72) bogeyed his final two holes to fall back to four-under through 36 holes, tied for fourth with Sydney’s John Lyras (69).

Even par through seven holes courtesy of a birdie at three and a bogey at six, Marchesani holed a nice putt down and across the slope at eight to generate momentum he used to add a third birdie at nine and make the turn in two-under.

“Conditions were as close to perfect for this time of year down on the Peninsula,” Marchesani said.

“I kept thinking of Greg Norman’s famous ‘Blue skies and 65s’ quote.

“After birdies on 12 and 13 65 was the number in my head so it was nice to take advantage of the par 5s and post 65 myself.”

Three straight birdies from the 15th hole has put Aaron Wilkin (67) and Kiwi Kerry Mountcastle (66) within reach of the top five with two rounds left to play, tied for eighth at two-under par.

Click here for Round 2 scores. Round 3 commences at 8am on Thursday with the lead group to tee off at 9.48am.