Marchesani leads star-studded Eynesbury Masters - PGA of Australia

Victorian James Marchesani has fired an opening round of six-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead into day two of the $50,000 Eynesbury Masters presented by Ciaron Maher Racing at the Eynesbury Golf Course in Melbourne.

The only 54-hole event on the Victorian swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series, the 2022 Eynesbury Masters has enticed a star-studded field of not only leading Australian tour players but legends of various other sports.

Former AFL footballer David Schwartz, three-time Melbourne Cup winning Jockey Glen Boss and Olympic pole vaulter Steve Hooker are all putting their golf prowess to the test alongside the likes of 2022 Vic Open champion Dimi Papadatos, Champions Tour member David McKenzie and six-time DP World Tour winner Brett Rumford.

But the star of the show on day one was Marchesani.

Starting his round from the 14th tee, Marchesani made an early move with birdies at both 15 and 16 only to play the next six holes in 1-over including a bogey at the par-4 first.

Playing in the afternoon wave in calmer conditions than Eynesbury can traditionally dish up, Marchesani picked up birdies at the fifth and eighth holes and then roared home with three further birdies in his final four holes to reach six-under.

Marchesani credited a more productive day with the putter and the course presentation with his strong start.

“I putted it really nice which was great after the last three weeks when I haven’t seen many going in the hole,” said Marchesani, who has had two top-10 finishes on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia this season.

“It was very steady golf and I hit a lot of greens in regulation.”

“I haven’t been here in over four years so I had to sort of coach myself around.

“The course is looking great at the moment and the conditions this afternoon were really calm which is not how I remember it.”

Marchesani has already picked up a further shot in his second round on Saturday morning and knows he will need to continue his birdie barrage to stay at the top.

“I need to capitalise on the best conditions and post a good number,” he added.

“It’s a pretty strong field here this year so I’m going to need to be on my game.”

The chasing pack leading into the second round includes Alex Edge and Daniel Beckmann at five-under 67 followed by McKenzie, resident PGA Associate Lachlan Aylen, Braden Becker and George Worrall all at four-under 68.

