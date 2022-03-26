Marchesani leads into Eynesbury Masters final round - PGA of Australia

James Marchesani will attempt to complete a wire-to-wire win on Sunday after Braden Becker’s late stumble gave the Victorian a one-stroke lead at the Eynesbury Masters presented by Ciaron Maher Racing.

Early birdies on day two extended Marchesani’s advantage at Eynesbury Golf Course to three shots but two bogeys and a charge by Becker saw the lead change hands twice late in the second round.

First man out from the 10th tee, Marchesani had five birdies and two bogeys in his round of three-under 69 for a nine-under par total, one clear of Becker and George Worrall with one round left to play in the only 54-hole adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event in Victoria.

Becker was the first player to reach 10-under par courtesy of seven second-round birdies but a double bogey on his final hole handed Marchesani back his advantage.

The West Australian found the fairway bunker right of the 18th fairway and followed it up with a bunker shot that finished short of the green, a poor pitch shot and two putts turning a one-shot lead into a one-shot deficit.

Marchesani, Becker and Worrall will tee off their final round together at 10.50am AEDT with the tournament front-runner eager to put on a show.

“The Eynesbury Masters has been a great event so far,” Marchesani said after his second round.

“There was a real buzz about the place today especially with that marquee behind the 18th green.

“I’m looking forward to Sunday, it’s going to have a real tournament feel.

“Brad (Alton, Eynesbury PGA Professional) tells me there will be a good crowd out so that will be awesome to see.”

Just two shots separates the top five players on the leaderboard with David Diaz (68) and Brett Rankin (67) poised to make a charge at seven-under, veterans David McKenzie (six-under) and Brett Rumford (five-under) also within reach.

Click here for live scores