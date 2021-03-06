Man and a McFlurry: Dann’s plan to clinch The Players Series Sydney

Dinner with his girlfriend and a customary M&M McFlurry will form the basis for Charlie Dann’s preparation to turn a three-shot lead into a maiden professional triumph at The Players Series Sydney at Bonnie Doon Golf Club on Sunday.

With the wind and firming putting surfaces tormenting many of the leading players in the third round on Saturday, Dann’s composed 5-under 66 and 16-under total created a three-shot buffer to 2020 Queensland Open champion Jordan Zunic with Dale Williamson and Shae Wools-Cobb two shots further back in a tie for third at 11-under.

The 2018 NSW Open champion, Jake McLeod moved within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard with a fine round of 5-under 66 on Saturday, picking up four birdies in a bogey-free back nine to earn a share of fifth at 10-under alongside Blake Windred (68), Australian Amateur champion Louis Dobbelaar (68) and Brett Rankin, whose 7-under 64 was the best of day three.

But Dann is the man they all have to catch after he recovered from an early bogey at the par-4 second with birdies at four, seven and eight and an eagle three at the par-5 ninth for the second day in a row.

The 28-year-old dropped shots at 10 and 17 but birdies at 12, 14 and 15 ensured a handy advantage ahead of his quest to record a breakthrough PGA Tour of Australasia triumph.

Admitting that he is both “scared and excited” about what is to come on Sunday, the Sunshine Coast product said that he is comfortable with feeling uncomfortable as the front-runner through 54 holes.

“I was nervous at the start. I was nervous all last night because I haven’t been in that position,” Dann said of leading at the halfway point of the tournament.

“If you’re putting yourself in uncomfortable positions on the golf course you know you’re doing something usually quite well.

“I was pretty excited to be nervous, which was cool. I felt it for the first three holes but then flicked a little switch and felt somewhat comfortable. It was really fun the rest of the day.

“I’m going to have a nice dinner with my girlfriend tonight and you know what, if we walk past McDonald’s, I’m not going to not go in.”

Coached by Grant Field the past six years, Dann said that the confidence in his putting stems from the sheer amount of golf he has played since heading to Victoria in mid-January, a tie for 11th at the Moonah Links PGA Classic his best result in the events that count towards the Order of Merit.

“I’ve done a lot of putting over the last six months but I got really technical through that whole period because I wasn’t playing any events but playing these events, I’ve kind of just willed them in,” added Dann.

“I feel like I’ve taken all the pressure off my stroke and I just try to have good tempo. If I’ve got a good mindset over most of them, I’m sure they’re going to go in.”

A regular travelling companion of Dann, Dale Williamson will start the final round five shots adrift but knows that if he can keep a relatively clean card will give himself chances to bridge the gap.

A quadruple-bogey on Thursday and a double-bogey at the par-3 sixth on Saturday has given the Killara Golf Club member ground to make up but he intends to take an attacking mindset in his chase of a first professional win.

“If I can eliminate a couple of those mistakes and get close to having a bogey-free round where I know I’m going to have a lot of birdies, I should be able to get thereabouts,” said Williamson.

“The birdies have come pretty easy this week, it’s just been keeping the other stuff off the card. I’ve had a lot of birdies and a few eagles but just trying to stay consistent and get rid of the other rubbish.”

And if Dann wins, Williamson intends to have a McFlurry waiting for him on the 18th green.

“I won’t be handing it to him (if he wins); I’ll be tipping it on his head.”

Like Dobbelaar, Grace Kim is fresh from an Australian Amateur championship victory and leads the ladies remaining in the field at 6-under par, LPGA Tour player Su Oh two shots further back at 4-under and Doey Choi and Breanna Gill both at 2-under.

The 36-hole TPS Junior Invitational also commenced on Saturday with Kogarah Golf Club’s Ali Rachid leading the way at 3-over, one stroke clear of Blake Phillips (Concord GC), Ella Scaysbrook (Port Macquarie GC) and Daley Loumanis (St Michael’s GC).