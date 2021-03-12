Macpherson goes low to share #QldOpen lead

Bryden Macpherson’s hot 64 has thrown him into a potential weekend shootout with touring housemate Chris Wood for the Isuzu Queensland Open title.

Macpherson grabbed two eagles on par fives to bankroll his eight-under-par round on a hectic Friday at Pelican Waters Golf Club outside Caloundra.

Some players in the field were trying to clear 27 holes in the day to make up for the big rain interruption when the course was hit by a wild squall on Thursday.

Victorian Macpherson’s 72-64 start has got him to eight-under-par which was matched by Queenslander Wood (68-68).

The pair will in the mix going into Saturday but they had completed their second rounds before first round leaders Michael Wright, Andrew Martin, Blake Windred and David Bransdon had got rolling after their 67s.

Macpherson’s first eagle on his third hole, the par five 12th, augured well for a positive day.

“I hit a nice drive and three wood to about 35 feet but I hit the putt way too hard. I was lucky that one went in because it hit the hole with a lot of speed,” Macpherson said.

A fine chip dropped in the front of the hole for another eagle three holes from home.

Winning the Moonah Links Classic last month has given Macpherson extra confidence and calmness.

“Obviously, it boosts the confidence to see some results from what you feel you can do,” Macpherson said.

The compact shotmaker is less of the hyper-intense silo he once was when trying to parlay his dream start as an amateur at the 2012 Masters at Augusta into a full-blown career in the US.

“I’ve moved on from the pure competitive nature of just playing golf and that being my entire existence,” Macpherson, 30, said.

“I’m done with the stresses when playing and worrying about my game when I leave the golf course…those were my 20s.

“I’m just enjoying playing golf as a member of the tour in Australia now.”

His marriage to American wife Christina last year has been part of the mellowing process although you still feel Macpherson would treat a game of Monopoly like an AFL grand final.

The home barista is a double espresso sort of guy and always will be.

Chinese teenager Guxin Chen (69-68), lone American Derek Ackerman (68-69) and NSW golfer Dale Williamson (68-69) posted seven-under early for 36 holes.

Pelican Waters member Shae Wools-Cobb made a strong move to six-under with his 67 on Friday while NT PGA champion Aaron Pike shot 66 to reach the same mark.

Macpherson, Wood, Brett Rankin and Tim Hart are sharing a house just two minutes from Pelican Waters this week.

“We can let off some steam together, eat and have a drink and not talk too much golf,” Macpherson said.

Hart could also have been in contention. He was six-under through 11 holes in his second round before a double bogey-double bogey finish flattened his round into a tame two-under 70.

Contending for his state Open has always been an ambition for Wood.

“I played 22 holes on the day, chipped and putted well, was steady and stayed in the round when I had to,” said Wood, a Wynnum Golf Club member.

“It’s nice to play a course you know pretty well and this is a trophy I’ve always wanted to win being in my home state.”