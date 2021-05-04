Macpherson continues winning form at Concord

Bryden Macpherson has proven his game has what it takes to tame the Concord Golf Club layout after winning the Concord Invitational on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series.

The victory comes just over a month after his Golf Challenge NSW Open triumph in March.

After making the turn at 1-under, a superb back-nine highlighted by a string of five birdies from holes 11 to 15 saw him rocket into the lead over a highly experienced field of 34 Professionals.

With memories of his NSW Open win still fresh, the Victorian carded a final score of 6-under 65 to take a one stroke victory over Ben Eccles and Daniel Gale in a tie for second place.

“I was excited about coming back to Concord Golf Club where I won the NSW open and it’s great to play well around here again,” said Macpherson.

“I was amazed by what the greens staff were able to do the week of the NSW Open given the rain and again today the course was fantastic.”

Teeing off the 11th hole, a scorching front-nine of 6-under 29 helped Gale to a final score of 5-under 66 alongside Eccles.

The duo finished one stroke ahead of Damien Jordan, Scott Arnold and Jake Higginbottom in a tie for fourth at 4-under 67.

View the final Concord Invitational leaderboard at pga.org.au.