Macklin wins Murwillumbah with miraculous late run - PGA of Australia

A middling round with little to speak of was transformed by a stunning finish to secure James Macklin his maiden adidas PGA Pro-Am Series title at the Coca-Cola Murwillumbah Pro-Am.

In warm but otherwise perfect conditions for golf, Macklin looked unlikely to feature when he made the turn in one-under par and remained there through 14 holes.

Yet three birdies and an eagle at the par-5 16th hole in his final four holes saw Macklin post six-under par 65 and a one-stroke victory at Murwillumbah Golf Club in the New South Wales Northern Rivers.

“I had a slow front nine, bit of boring golf really,” Macklin admitted.

“It really wasn’t until the final stretch when I carded five under the last four holes.”

It is the second win via a late surge for Macklin this year after coming from behind to win the Queensland PGA Associate Championship in a playoff at Windaroo Lakes in October.

As a result of that win Macklin earned himself a place in the field for the Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club in January, the Jindalee Golf Club Associate given his confidence a further boost with Thursday’s win.

“The course is looking fantastic. Only playing here once before, I came in with a calm mind and stayed patient,” Macklin added.

Falling short by one shot were Damien Jordan and Matt McLean with rounds of five-under 66 while the highlight of Jayden Cripps’ round of one-under 70 was an ace at the temporary par-3 10th hole.

The next stop in the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is the Dougherty Property Grafton Pro-Am on Friday.