Macklin wins 2020 Pampling Plate

Macklin, up against third-year PGA Trainee TJ King, was on the back foot from the start after King recorded wins on holes 1, 2 and 9 to be 3UP through nine.

It wasn’t until the 12th hole that Macklin won his first match but it did little to reduce King’s lead. The Mt Coolum Golf Club PGA Trainee went on to win three of the next four holes and take a commanding 6up lead through 16 holes.

Macklin dug deep, however, to win the next two holes and be 4 down after the first 18.

The pair traded wins but as the match progressed Macklin found his groove with some spectacular shot making and clutch putting.

A late rally from Macklin with wins on the final two holes squared the match after the regulation 36 holes, forcing a playoff.

The first hole of the playoff was squared after Macklin made a terrific up and down to save par before going on to claim the 2020 Pampling Plate on the second playoff hole.

“I thought I was done earlier today. TJ was playing great golf and to be honest I was happy to be only 4 down after the morning round,” said Macklin.

“I remember watching Cameron Smith come back to win from 7 down to win at the Queensland amateur and I thought I just need to keep giving myself a chance,” he added, drawing on his matchplay experience from a stellar amateur career to fight back to claim the win.

Macklin played 137 holes this week on his way to his maiden Pampling Plate title and will be looking forward to a well-earned rest.

In the playoff for third and fourth it was Sanctuary Cove PGA Trainee Ryan Gailey who took the honours defeating a spirited Jordan McDonald from Headland Golf Club.

