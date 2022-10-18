Macklin moves top at Queensland Associate Championship - PGA of Australia

Birdies at each of his closing two holes has propelled defending champion James Macklin to top spot at the halfway mark of the 2022 Queensland PGA Associate Championship.

Being played at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in the City of Logan south of Brisbane, the field of 95 were again treated to calm conditions and it was Macklin who took greatest advantage.

His birdies at 17 and 18 were the last in a round that featured five of them, the lack of any bogeys in a round of five-under 67 enough to nudge the Jindalee Golf Club Associate one shot clear.

After taking the title in 2021 in a four-way playoff, Macklin still feels he has unfinished business given this year he has players from around the country contending for the title.

“Although I have my name on the trophy, I would love to win it with the top players from around the country playing,” said Macklin.

“Today I putted well. Not so much holing a lot of putts but lagged the ball down and not being over aggressive and that worked well.

“There is no doubt the course does suit my game.”

Sitting in a share of second place and only one-shot back is the duo of Sheradyn Johnson (The National Golf Club) and Bailey Arnott (Caloundra Golf Club) after both shot rounds of one-under 71 for a 36-hole total of 141.

“The course suits my eye very well,” said Johnson.

“I drove the ball well and putted well which is good combination to score well.”

Rounding out the top five is Reid Brown (Pymble Golf Club) on one-under and Mitchell Smith (Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club) a further shot back at even par 144.

Round 3 will begin on Wednesday morning at 10.30am with the top four to tee off at 12.40pm.

For all scores and information please click here.