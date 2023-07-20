Mackenzie right at home at Ballina Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

In some ways it wasn’t a fair fight as Ballina boy Jay Mackenzie cruised to a two-stroke victory at the McGrath Estate Agents Ballina Pro-Am.

Playing the course where he first learned the game and where he practises to this day, Mackenzie piloted his way around the Ballina Golf Club like a player who knows every twist in the fairway and every break in the greens.

Because he does.

Mackenzie went bogey-free in his round of 8-under 64 to finish two clear of fellow Northern Rivers product Lucas Higgins (66) and West Australian Brady Watt (66).

“That was about as easy as golf can feel, I think. Playing the home course and knowing everything about the course,” said Mackenzie of the first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event to be played at Ballina Golf Club since 2014.

And in a warning to his competitors for the upcoming tournaments throughout the Northern Rivers, Mackenzie said he is almost as familiar with those courses.

“Maybe not as confident as I was today but I’ve played all those courses a million times,” Mackenzie said of the tournaments coming up in the next week.

“Looking forward to it, I like the Northern Rivers run.”

Playing in the afternoon wave and in ideal winter conditions, Mackenzie made three straight birdies from the 11th hole but said it was a par save that helped to maintain momentum heading into the turn.

“I hit a pretty average second shot at the 15th right of the green and got that up-and-down to that tough pin which was very nice,” added Mackenzie, the 2021 WA PGA champion.

With his own home pro-am coming up next Thursday at Murwillumbah Golf Club, it was a strong showing from Higgins who had seven birdies and a lone bogey at Ballina.

Deyen Lawson (67) began his round with six birdies in his first eight holes but played his next 10 holes in 1-over to finish tied for fourth with Zach Maxwell (67) and Darcy Brereton (67).

In the lead up to the Pro-Am the golf club ran a raffle with proceeds going to the charity of choice of major sponsor McGrath Estate Agents.

Just over $2,000 was raised and was donated to the Northern Rivers Community Fund, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of those less fortunate either from economic circumstances, mental illness, disability, learning difficulties or drug/alcohol addictions.

Their grants touch on issues such as people’s right to health, employment, higher education, happiness and creative expression, and the challenges of living in a regional community.

The raffle was well supported by Ballina Golf Club members which will in turn help people within their community.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series is at Grafton District Golf Club on Friday for the Dougherty Property Grafton Pro-Am.

