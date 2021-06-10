Mackenzie, Grierson lead as Hart looms large at Oaky Creek Coal Pro-Am

Defending champion Tim Hart remains in the hunt for a fifth consecutive Adidas Pro-Am Series win but it is New South Wales pair Jay Mackenzie and James Grierson who lead the field heading into the second round of the Glencore Oaky Creek Coal Tieri Pro-Am at Tieri Golf Club on Friday.

Although the eastern seaboard is experiencing a cold snap the scoring was hot in the Central Queensland mining town as the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series entered its second event.

Queenslander William Bruyeres delivered the shot of the opening round when he holed a 3-wood from 230 metres for albatross at the 444-metre par-5 sixth hole but it was Mackenzie and Grierson who shared the best round of the day, posting 7-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead into the second round.

A bogey on the 18th hole was the only blemish on Douglas Klein’s scorecard as he grabbed second spot with a round of 6-under 67 with Hart a further stroke back at 5-under.

Five birdies in a six-hole stretch highlighted Mackenzie’s first round that came with a lone bogey at the par-4 11th.

“I hit the ball good today and I managed to make a few good putts along the way,” said Mackenzie.

Like Mackenzie, Grierson had only one bogey in his round, and he got it out of the way early.

“I started my round with a bogey which wasn’t good but I managed to settle into my round and string a few good holes together which helped,” said Grierson.

An eagle at the par-5 first was the highlight of Grierson’s round, joining Mackenzie at the top of the leaderboard with his sixth birdie on his final hole, the par-5 sixth.

Hart leads the Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series at 21-under through three rounds, five shots clear of Jay Mackenzie at 1-under6 with Gavin Fairfax a further four shots back at 12-under.

Grierson and Mackenzie will begin their second rounds from the first tee at midday on Friday with Hart and Klein to also tee off at midday but from the second tee. Live scoring is available here.