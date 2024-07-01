Mackenzie claims Mining Towns Series with Blackwater thriller - PGA of Australia

A bounce-back birdie on the final hole was double cause for celebration as Jay Mackenzie took out the Blackwater Pro-Am and the 2024 Onsite Rental Group Mining Towns Series at Blackwater Country Club.

Without a win on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series since victory on his home course in Ballina almost 12 months ago, Mackenzie had been consistent throughout the Mining Towns Series without notching a win.

He was top five at both Tieri and Emerald but put it all together at Blackwater, his second round of 8-under 64 and two-round total of 12-under enough to edge Darcy Boyd (67) and Ben Henkel (67) by a shot.

With a total score of 37-under par, it was also enough to finish one clear of Henkel in the 10-round accumulative Mining Towns Series, Mackenzie breaking 70 in each of his final nine rounds.

“Probably the first guy in 15 years to beat Tim Hart,” said the laconic Mackenzie of the five-time reigning champion who had to settle for third in 2024.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Mackenzie began the second round trailing both Boyd and Henkel by two shots but a run of four straight birdies from the fourth hole elevated his presence on the leaderboard.

Four birdies in the space of six holes on the back nine gave Mackenzie a comfortable two-shot cushion but victory would not come easily.

His first and only bogey of the tournament came at his penultimate hole – the par-4 18th – which sent Mackenzie to the first hole needing birdie to win.

A good drive at the 355-metre par 4 gave the New South Welshman sand wedge in, dialling it in to set up the birdie putt that he duly converted to win by one.

Playing together in the final group, Boyd and Henkel could both have matched Mackenzie’s 12-under total but had to settle for a pair of pars in their final two holes.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I haven’t played like that for a while,” said Mackenzie.

“Just didn’t make many mistakes. One bogey and I guess 13 birdies.

“I think I had maybe a two-shot lead at some point and then I was like, Oh yeah, just make another birdie and that should be enough.

“I was a bit dirty after the bogey but I knew what was going on.

“I was pretty comfortable (playing the last). I felt pretty good. I don’t really get that nervous. I almost fell asleep, actually.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Jay Mackenzie 68-64—132

T2 Darcy Boyd 66-67—133

T2 Ben Henkel 66-67—133

T4 Brendan Smith 67-69—136

T4 Nathan Page 70-66—136

T6 William Bruyeres 69-69—138

T6 Dylan Gardner 70-68—138

T6 James Conran 71-67—138

NEXT UP

The Queensland swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series heads coastal on Wednesday for the two-day JRT Group Emu Park Pro-Am which will be followed by a new event in 2024, the Biloela Pro-Am at Biloela Golf Course.