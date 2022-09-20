Lyras, Fairfax lead Aussie charge at Korn Ferry Tour Q School - PGA of Australia

Sydneysider John Lyras and Brisbane’s Gavin Fairfax and are the best-placed Australians after the first round at First Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School in the US.

Aussies are competing at four of the six venues that teed off overnight with Lyras and Fairfax playing their way into the top-10 at their respective tournaments in Illinois and Texas.

A graduate of the Membership Pathway Program, Fairfax shot three-under 69 to be tied for ninth at Walden on Lake Conroe, Lyras in an identical position with an identical score at White Eagle Golf Club.

Fairfax is seeking to earn one of the 19 spots on offer to Second Stage while Justin Warren and Nathan Barbieri are also in the mix to snare a place at Second Stage in Arizona and Florida respectively.

With the top 25 and ties to advance, Warren’s round of three-under 69 puts him in a tie for 25th at Southern Dunes Golf Club, Barbieri also tied for 25th following an opening round of two-under 69 at Crown Colony Golf and Country Club.

Brisbane’s Tim Hart got off to a difficult start at Southern Dunes but an eagle at the par-5 13th helped him to post a two-over 74 and in need of a low round on day two.

