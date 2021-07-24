‘Lucky’ Lane in four-way tie at Bribie Island Pro-Am

A late decision to enter the Bribie Island Legends Pro-Am proved to be a smart one as Nigel Lane earned a share of top shot at Bribie Island Golf Club on Friday.

The first of two Legends Tour events in the beautiful Moreton Bay region, Lane posted a round of 3-under 69 early only to be joined at the top of the leaderboard later in the day by in-form New South Welshman Andre Stolz, Victorian Lucien Tinkler and newly-minted Queenslander Glenn Joyner.

Tied for seventh when the Legends Tour last visited Bribie Island back in 2019, Lane was a last-minute addition to the field and made the most of it around the twisting Bribie Island layout.

“I actually entered late and was lucky to get a start but really glad I did,” said Lane.

For Tinkler, his round of 3-under 69 was a welcome return to form having finished sixth at Hervey Bay and then well down the leaderboard at Beerwah.

“I have been struggling with my game a little bit since travelling up here to Queensland,” Tinkler said.

“But I am staying close by for this event and it was nice to have a relaxing morning stroll to the course.”

After two early victories in 2021 in Victoria on the PGA Legends Tour, it was satisfying for Joyner to record the first win in his new home state.

“I played well today and what a great little hidden gem this course is,” said Joyner

Out of five events played on the Queensland swing of the PGA Legends Tour thus far it was win number four for Stolz at Bribie Island despite a niggling knee injury causing some discomfort.

“I was beaten up by the course at the previous event however felt better today,” said Stolz, his previous wins coming at Yeppoon, Bargara and Hervery Bay.

“I am carrying a slight knee injury at the moment which is not so much affecting my swing more so walking.”

In fifth position and only one shot off the lead was the ever consistent Euan Walters (VIC) with a score of 2-under par 70.

Players will remain in the Moreton Bay region for the next event on the PGA Legends Tour Series, the Pacific Harbour Legends Pro-Am on Saturday with play beginning at 11am.