Luck, Jones earn US Open call-ups

Two more Australian men have been added to this month’s US Open field in New York.

Curtis Luck and Matt Jones were notified of their inclusion today, bringing to nine the total number of Aussies to tee it up at Winged Foot in Mamaroneck from 17-20 September.

They will join compatriots Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith, Jason Day, Lucas Herbert, Scott Hend and amateur Lukas Michel in the rescheduled second major championship of the disjointed 2020 calendar.

The final members of the 144-strong field will be determined after this week’s US PGA Tour Championship, but because of the global pandemic, it will not feature qualifiers as normal, only players “exempt” by specific categories.

Luck, 24, was added to the field courtesy of his win in the recent Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship that put him in the top five of the Korn Ferry Tour finals rankings completed on Monday.

It will be the West Australian’s first US Open after he forewent the 2017 edition to turn professional, thereby giving up the status he’d earnt with his victory at the previous year’s US Amateur.

The 2020 tournament will be Jones’ fifth tilt at a US Open crown and third in succession, but he’s yet to make a cut in the event regarded as the toughest annually.