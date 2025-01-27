Lucas Herbert signs on for New Zealand Open - PGA of Australia

Lucas Herbert is set to return to Queenstown for the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport in what will be his fourth start on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia this season.

The event, which takes place at Millbrook Resort between February 27 and March 2, promises to deliver world-class competition, with Herbert among the top players gunning for a share of the NZ$2 million prize pool.

Herbert, part of the 2024 LIV Golf team championship winning Ripper GC, owns five professional wins, including the Bermuda Championship on the PGA TOUR, three victories on the DP World Tour and most recently the Ford NSW Open on his local Tour.

A runner-up in 2020 when finishing two shots back of fellow Aussie Brad Kennedy, Herbert is excited to be making his way back to world renowned region to contest a national Open.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be returning to Queenstown for the New Zealand Open,” Herbert said.

“It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve played, and since I last played at Millbrook Resort all I keep hearing is how the tournament is growing and getting better and better.

“The courses are challenging, the crowds are great, and the competition is always top-notch. I’m really looking forward to being a part of such a fantastic event and seeing if I can go one better.”

Herbert’s return to the New Zealand Open adds to a field already filled with top-tier professionals who will contest the pro-am format event that is co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tours and in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour.

“We’re thrilled to have Lucas heading back to Queenstown next month,” Tournament Director Michael Glading said.

“He is a very exciting player to watch, having come really close a few years ago and we know fans are going to be thrilled to see him in action. With Lucas joining an already competitive field, this year’s New Zealand Open is shaping up to be one of the strongest fields we have ever had.”

The 104th New Zealand Open tees off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown from February 27 to March 2.