LPGA stars to light up Vic Open - PGA of Australia

Fortinet Australian WPGA champion and LPGA star Su Oh has confirmed that she will be a part of the world class women’s field at the Vic Open on the Bellarine Peninsula next month.

Victorian Oh, 25, delighted the crowds at Royal Queensland when she held her nerve in a seesawing contest with rookie professional Grace Kim to win by four strokes and she will again put on a show at 13th Beach Golf Links from February 10-13.

The world No.85 is hunting another victory on Australian soil, however she will have to renew her battle with Kim and also go toe-to-toe with best friend and major champion Hannah Green to do so.

“I just didn’t want to miss it,” said Oh, who is currently playing in America, and flying back into Australia a couple of days out from the Vic Open.

“I might be a bit jet-lagged, but I just love this event and I know the course well.

“I’ve played so many times in a row now and I wanted to keep that streak going.

“I’ve been close a couple of times so it’d be nice to win the event because the way it’s set up has been so good.

“It’s great to play because I’ll be at home anyway. Even my dog can come and watch!”

Adding another layer of class to the women’s field is the presence of Australian golf’s brightest young star Stephanie Kyriacou.

Sydney’s Kyriacou, 21, has made a whirlwind start to her professional career since winning the 2020 Australian Ladies Classic Bonville by eight strokes as an amateur.

The world No.76 has been a dominant force on the Ladies European Tour as she finished third in the 2021 Order of Merit standings and following a successful LPGA Q-School campaign she now makes the move to the United States to join the LPGA and the likes of Green, Oh and Minjee Lee.

Karis Davidson is another young Australian who is teeing it up at 13th Beach before heading to the bright lights of the LPGA for the first time.

Queenslander Davidson, 23, triumphed earlier this week at the inaugural WPGA Melbourne International and has more silverware on her mind before the end of the Australian summer.

The Vic Open will be part of both the WPGA Tour and the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia. It will be a highlight of a fascinating string of men’s and women’s events that includes the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and WPGA Championship played recently, and four legs of the Webex Players Series.

Prize money has been set at a minimum of $820,000, with equal prize pools of $410,000 each for men and women. Fields of 144 men and 72 women will start on the Thursday, with the top 35 men and 35 women and ties making it through to the Sunday.

Entry is free and it will be broadcast over the four days on Fox Sports and Kayo.