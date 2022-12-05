Louis leads legend by one at Cathedral Invitational - PGA of Australia

Louis Dobbelaar will go head-to-head with fellow Queenslander and Australian golf icon Karrie Webb in the final round of the inaugural Cathedral Invitational at the Cathedral Lodge and Golf Club two hours north-east from Melbourne.

The field assembled for the first two-day professional event staged at Cathedral is a who’s who of Australian golf.

International stars such as Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Jason Scrivener, Sarah Jane Smith and Whitney Hillier, legends including Webb, Peter Lonard, Peter O’Malley and Nick O’Hern and rising stars the likes of Blake Windred, Grace Kim, Harrison Crowe and Gabi Ruffels all eagerly accepted the invitation to spend two days at one of Australia’s most exclusive golf clubs.

While Scott Arnold and Cathedral member David Rankine edged owner David Evans and Scott on a countback for the Member/Pro event on Monday, it was Dobbelaar who led the way in the individual professional scores.

His round of four-under 68 gives him a one-stroke buffer from Webb, Arnold, Denzel Ieremia, Grace Kim, resident Director of Golf Matt Jager and Nick Flanagan at the stunning layout that sits in a quintessential Australian country setting.

It will be a familiar pairing for Dobbelaar who played with Webb and close friend, Cathedral member and tennis great Ash Barty on Monday.

“They’ve both got great mindsets and are phenomenal golfers,” Dobbelaar said of his star grouping.

“It’s just a lovely event to be a part of. It’s definitely a more relaxed vibe.”

Playing a tournament round on a golf course not seen before was a unique experience for all the pros not to have visited Cathedral previously, Dobbelaar revelling in the opportunity to play an event at such a spectacular golf course.

“There are a lot of fun holes out there; you don’t play anything like it out on the main tours. It’s pretty cool,” said Dobbelaar.

“It’s very unique. It rewards good golf. You’ve really got to keep the ball under control.”

Like Dobbelaar, Webb began her round by driving the green at the par-4 first, the seven-time major winner getting comfortable on the greens early in her round of three-under 69.

“The first is a pretty short par 4 and three of us drove it on the green there so I was pretty happy with that, a two-putt birdie on the first hole,” said Webb, who finished tied for 26th at the Women’s Australian Open on Sunday.

“That got me into my round straight away and then I holed a long one on the third for birdie.

“I putted really nicely for not having putted on the greens before.”

Scott will start day two four strokes off the lead and in a tie for 11th, content with his round of 72 in an unfamiliar setting.

“It wasn’t easy and I didn’t know where I was going,” said Scott of his satisfaction with a 72.

“It was a tough first look at a great track but it’s not a bad way to see a track for the first time, to see it at its toughest.

“Playing with some of the members, they obviously know their way around and showed me a few of the little tricks of getting the ball around. I had a fun day even though it was pretty tough out there.

“Going in blind is not something that we do very often. We’re normally pretty prepared but hopefully with a little more knowledge I’ll be better tomorrow.”

Round 2 commenced at 9am AEDT with the lead group of Dobbelaar, Webb and Ieremia to tee off at 11.25am.

Spectators are invited to Cathedral on Tueday to watch the final round unfold.

Click here for live scores.

Click here for more information on the Cathedral Invitational.