Lott to like about ‘sweet’ NZ PGA Seniors title - PGA of Australia

Two late birdies have clinched Queensland’s Murray Lott the 2024 Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa NZ PGA Seniors Championship at Hanmer Springs Golf Club.

Part of the PGA Professional team at Victoria Park in Brisbane, Lott displayed admirable mental fortitude over the final nine holes, making two birdies coming home for a round of 1-under 67 and a one-stroke win at 6-under par from Mark Boulton (65) with Martin Peterson (66) and Scott Ford (68) tied for third a further stroke back.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Now a four-time winner on the PGA Legends Tour, Lott had to do overtime on day two after inclement weather forced the suspension of play late in Round 1.

When he returned Sunday morning Lott closed out an opening round of 5-under 63 at the par-68 layout to take a one-shot lead into the final round.

With New South Welshman Scott Ford nipping at his heels, Lott began his second round in shaky fashion, making two bogeys and a single birdie in his outward nine to fall behind.

Lott was ecstatic to lift the trophy, especially as he’d never played Hanmer Springs Golf Club

before.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I obviously played really great and had 5-under,” Lott said of his opening round.

“I made plenty of putts and didn’t make a bogey which I thought was pretty key around here – it’s pretty easy to make simple bogeys.

“The first round set me up nicely for Round 2. I played pretty solid in the second round, I just

missed a couple of greens early on and made some soft bogeys.

“I was really solid on the back nine and managed to make a couple of birdies coming home.

“Fortunately, I was able to hang on and claim the victory – it’s a sweet win.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Murray Lott 63-67—130

2 Mark Boulton 66-65—131

T3 Martin Peterson 66-66—132

T3 Scott Ford 64-68—132

5 Brad Burns 67-66—133

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour continues its New Zealand swing this week with the St Clair Legends Pro-Am on Wednesday, North Otago Legends Pro-Am on Friday and the Tokarahi Legends Pro-Am on Saturday.