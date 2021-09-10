Lott of love for Legends Tour triumph

Brisbane professional Murray Lott has wasted no time in making his mark on the SParms PGA Legends Tour, earning a one-stroke victory at the Mt Warren Park Legends Pro-Am on Friday.

Having only joined the over-50 set last month, the Victoria Park Golf Complex teaching professional had three birdies in his first four holes on his way to a round of 5-under 67 and a one-shot win from defending champion David Fearns (68) and Bryan Wearne (68).

In doing so Lott became the youngest winner on the SParms Legends Tour this year and is giving every indication that it won’t be his last.

“I love the camaraderie amongst the playing group on the Legends Tour,” said Lott, the 2007 PGA Professionals Championship winner.

“I feel comfortable out here playing with these guys.

“I hit the ball really good today and made some good putts.”

Starting on the eighth hole, Lott got off to a flying start with birdies on holes nine, 10 and 11 to be 3- under par early in his round.

He got to 6-under with further birdies at 14, 17 and two with a lone bogey on the sixth hole seeing him sign for a round of 67.

Fearns launched a brave defence of his 2020 victory only to come up one shot short of his target.

“During the round I thought that 5-under would be the winning score and unfortunately I came up just short this time,” said Fearns.

Five players – Guy Wall, Simon Tooman, Tim Elliott, Nigel Lane and Euan Walters – finished a further shot back in a tie for fourth with rounds of 3-under 69. The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Touris the Brisbane Legends Pro-Am at The Brisbane Golf Club on Monday, September 13.