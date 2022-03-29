Lott locks up SA PGA Seniors Championship in playoff - PGA of Australia

The round of the day and a clutch putt in the playoff has secured Murray Lott the 2022 MG Plasterers South Australian PGA Seniors Championship at Mount Gambier Golf Club.

A SParms PGA Legends Tour winner at Mount Warren Park shortly after turning 50 last August, Lott began the second round two shots back of overnight leaders Adam Henwood and Tim Elliott.

Former European Tour player John Wade was the player to make a move early on day two, picking up an eagle at his opening hole and adding two more birdies by the turn to reach five-under for the tournament.

Picking up where he left off on Monday, Henwood picked up three birdies of his own on the outward nine to reach seven-under in ideal scoring conditions.

Lott’s round of five-under 67 was the best of the tournament yet as Henwood and Elliott neared the final holes it looked as though it might be a shot or two short of what was required, a lone bogey at the 17th looking costly.

Two shots apart playing the last, Henwood’s three-putt and Elliott’s birdie chance raised the prospect of a three-man playoff, Elliott’s near miss leaving Henwood and Lott to battle it out after finishing locked together at seven-under.

The playoff combatants ventured back to the par-3 10th hole to break the deadlock, the tournament coming down to their respective short games after both players missed the green with their tee shots.

Henwood’s par putt from 15 feet defied gravity by not falling into the cup, leaving Lott with a 10-footer for the win.

He stepped up and calmly put it away, praising the quality of the Mount Gambier greens that he played so superbly all day.

The next event on the SParms PGA Legends Tour is the two-day Advent One Legends Pro-Am at The Stirling Golf Club starting Thursday.