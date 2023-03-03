Long’s record round delivers Club Mandalay Legends Pro-Am win - PGA of Australia

A course record six-under 66 has delivered Kiwi Michael Long a three-stroke win at the Undercover Roasters Legends Tour Pro-Am at Club Mandalay north of Melbourne.

The Peter Thomson design that tips out at 6,200 metres provided a stern test on a cool, breezy Melbourne Thursday and it wasn’t until late in the day that the scores began to heat up.

New South Welshman Grahame Stinson had four birdies in his morning round of three-under 69 and for much of the day it appeared it would be hard to beat.

Brad Burns joined Stinson at three-under but it was Long who asserted himself from the very start of his round.

A four-time winner on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Long rose quickly to the top of the leaderboard and remained bogey-free to ensure he stayed there.

Starting with a birdie at the par-5 second, Long had six birdies in his opening 13 holes and then parred his way in to record a comfortable three-stroke win.

