Long triumphs at Port Hedland

A bogey-free final round has helped Michael Long claim a narrow win over Rick Kulacz and Ethan Andrews at the Roy Hill Port Hedland Classic.

The field set themselves a challenge for the second and final round at Port Hedland Golf Club with four players tied for the lead with 18 holes remaining.

Long, Kulacz, Andrews and Scott Strange each posted opening rounds of 5-under 67 and with strong winds forecast to wreak havoc on day two the title was well and truly up for grabs.

Drawing on previous experience at the challenging course Long’s final round of 4-under 68 was enough to pip the field by just one stroke to claim the trophy with a two-round total of 9-under 135.

“Port Hedland is getting tougher and tougher each year,” said Long.

“Twenty under used to win but now 8-under or 9-under is winning. That is a great credit to the superintendent and his team.”

Rick Kulacz continued his strong run of form on the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series to finish in second place alongside Andrews, each with tournament totals of 8-under 136.

Scott Strange took outright fourth place at 7-under the card, ahead of Daniel Fox and Damian Chatterley in fifth place at 4-under.

To view the final Roy Hill Port Hedland Classic leaderboard visit pga.org.au.