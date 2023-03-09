Long puts on ‘Big Show’ at Albert Park Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

The presence of Victorian royalty provided Michael Long with all the inspiration he needed to record a one-stroke win at the White Glove Movers Legends Pro-Am.

The first PGA-sanctioned tournament on Albert Park Golf Course since the 2000 Victorian PGA Championship, the White Glove Mover Legends Pro-Am also served as the final leg of the Victorian swing of the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

Fittingly, one of the state’s finest cricketers, just happened to be paired with the winner.

Renowned golf nut Glenn Maxwell had a front-row seat to Long’s round of six-under 64, Long himself enjoying the opportunity to play one of Australia’s most dynamic cricketers.

“The greens were great and playing alongside Glenn Maxwell was a real blast,” said Long.

Maxwell was one of 60 amateurs to tee it up alongside the 40 professionals in the field, Long paired with Maxwell and fellow WA Professional Rob Mitchell.

He chipped in twice during the course of his round – including one for eagle at the par-5 ninth – as he and Andre Stolz engaged in a thrilling tussle down the stretch.

Playing in the group behind, Stolz matched Long at five-under through 15 holes but dropped a shot at 17. He got that back with a birdie on his final hole but his round of 65 would prove to be one short of matching Long’s total.

David Hill followed up his drought-breaking win at Gardiners Run Golf Club with a share of third along with West Australian Scott Barr at four-under 66, two clear of Albert Park regular David Diaz (68).

South Australia is the next stop for the SParms PGA Legends Tour when players head to Mt Gambier Blue Lake (March 17) and then the Mount Gambier Golf Club for the two-day SA PGA Senior Championship (March 19-20).

