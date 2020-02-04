Long, Gilkey win inaugural Moama Masters

Michael Long and Richard Gilkey have shared the spoils at the inaugural Moama Masters at Rich River Golf Club with twin scores of 7-under 137.

Long demonstrated the form that saw him successfully gain his Staysure Tour card in Portugal last week to card rounds of 70 and 67 in his return to the Ladbrokes Legends Tour.

“I really enjoyed the greens and the putter was hot so that always helps,” Long said.

“It’s great to win the inaugural Moama Masters and continue some great form.”

Richard Gilkey followed Long’s lead to also record rounds of 70 and 67 but it was a back nine of 31 on Rich River’s East Course that moved him up the leaderboard.

Gilkey credited the pristine course conditions and dedicated the win to his mother who passed away on Christmas Day.

Overnight leader Simon Tooman held steady to claim third place with rounds of 68, 70 for a total of 6-under 138.

John Wade finished fourth at 5-under, followed by Ladbrokes Legends Tour newcomer Steve Williams at 4-under.

Following the success of the inaugural event, Rich River Golf Club CEO Shane Gloury announced that the Moama Bowls Club has committed to four more years of the Moama Masters on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour.

The two-week run of tournaments along the Murray River has proven very popular among Ladbrokes Legends Tour players who are experiencing the facilities for the first time with many encouraging players from around the country to experience all the Murray Region has to offer.

The Ladbrokes Legends Tour moves to Murray Downs on Thursday.