Long and Millar share Griffith win

Michael Long and Matthew Millar have shared victory at the B&C Plumbing Charity Pro-Am at Griffith Golf Club with rounds of 4-under 67.

Perfect golfing conditions greeted the 49-player field but it was Long who quickly took advantage with five birdies and a lone bogey on the par-4 eighth hole to lead at a course he was excited to return to.

“I remember when I played here last time how incredibly good the condition of the course was,” Long said of his visit two years ago.

“I’d rate this as one of the best country golf courses I’ve played in Australia.”

A blemish-free round of four birdies helped Millar to his second consecutive shared PGA Pro-Am Series victory after also winning the Leeton SunRice Pro-Am a day earlier.

Alex Edge continued a strong run of form to take outright third place with a round of 3-under 68.

Mitch Davis, Marcus Fraser and Glenn Joyner tied for fourth place at 2-under the card.

The PGA Pro-Am Series now moves to Yenda Golf Club for the Yenda 2021 Pro-Am.

View the final B&C Plumbing Charity Pro-Am leaderboard at pga.org.au.