Look out Legends, Lonard's hit form - PGA of Australia

With the PGA Legends Tour’s biggest and richest tournaments looming, Peter Lonard is in ominous form.

After sharing top spot at both Shelley Beach and Sapphire Coast earlier this month, the three-time Australian PGA champion fired a 7-under-par 62 to claim today’s Blackheath Centenary Year Legends Pro-Am in the NSW Blue Mountains.

Lonard’s round included eight birdies in a warning shot to his fellow over-50s that he is ready for the $150,000 NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona, starting on November 1.

He finished two clear of Victorian David McKenzie.

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

In the afternoon field, Lonard’s steady three-par start at Blackheath Golf Club was followed by a run of seven birdies in his next nine holes.

Four straight pars ended any chance of posting a 59 to match what the Sydneysider achieved last year at Rich River, but he did manage a closing birdie to finish off a back nine of 30.

His only bogey was thanks to a three-putt from around seven metres at the seventh.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It wasn’t my greatest moment. I think my playing partners nearly fainted. I thought it was the end of my day at that stage but we got going again,” Lonard said of his sole dropped shot.

“It was a good day. The course was in magnificent condition.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-7: Peter Lonard (NSW)

-5: David McKenzie (Vic)

-4: Anthony Summers (Vic)

-3: Nicholas Robb (NSW); Mike Harwood (Vic); John Wade (Vic), Mark Boulton (Vic)

-2: Chris Taylor (Qld); Adam Henwood (Vic)

-1: Guy Wall (NSW)

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour welcomes two new events – the B&C Plumbing Griffith Legends Pro-Am at Griffith Golf Club on Sunday and Deniliquin Legends Pro-Am presented by Edward River Council at Deniliquin Golf Club on Tuesday.

Photo: Peter Lonard with club professional Darrin Walden