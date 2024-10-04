Lonard shares title defence at Shelly Beach Legends - PGA of Australia

Defending champion Peter Lonard went back-to-back but had company at the top of the leaderboard of the Hahn Shelly Beach Legends Pro-Am.

Back at the course where he played his first ever round of golf, Lonard shot 2-under 69, a score that was matched by Scott Barr, David McKenzie and first-time winner Ken Druce.

Winner of the 1999 Victorian Open in a more than decade-long career playing on Tour, Druce now specialises in golf-specific fitness training along with his role as a Teaching Professional at Royal Sydney Golf Club.

The 52-year-old was thrilled to earn his maiden PGA Legends Tour win amongst such distinguished company.

“I haven’t won anything for about 20 years. It’s nice to be tied with that sort of calibre of player, too,” said Druce.

For Lonard, it was another happy memory to add to a long list at Shelly Beach.

“I actually played my first game of golf of my life here,” said Lonard.

“My grandparents lived up here, so I loved the area, loved the whole vibe of the course and the clubhouse.

“I suppose you play better when you’re in a happy place.”

The top nine on the leaderboard were separated by just two shots, the quartet of winners finishing a couple clear of David Van Raalte (71), David Diaz (71), Nigel Lane (71) and Mike Harwood (71).

HOW THE WINNING ROUNDS UNFOLDED

Out in the morning groups, Druce was the first to post 69.

It was a strong start too, picking up two birdies in his opening four holes after starting his round from the par-5 15th.

Druce was 4-under on his round after further birdies at five and nine but dropped shots late at holes 12 and 13 to set the mark for the afternoon groups.

Lonard was even par through 13 holes of his round before picking up birdies at 14 and 15 to sign for 2-under.

McKenzie needed to birdie his final hole – the par-4 12th – to also finish at 2-under while Barr had just the one bogey at the par-4 second, birdies at 15, eight and nine enough to join the logjam at 2-under.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

“You’ve got to drive it really straight and hit a lot of good shots,” said Lonard.

“The wind was up a little bit today – nor-easter I think it was – so the course was quite a good test.

“Of course, it was in magnificent condition. The greens were fantastic and it was good fun.”

“I got to 4-under quite early and dropped a few coming home on a couple of tough holes,” said Druce.

“Overall I was very happy.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

T1 Ken Druce 69

T1 Peter Lonard 69

T1 Scott Barr 69

T1 David McKenzie 69

T5 David Van Raalte 71

T5 David Diaz 71

T5 Nigel Lane 71

T5 Michael Harwood 71

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour heads to the South Coast of New South Wales on Monday for the two-day Sapphire Coast Legends Pro-Am to be followed by the Mollymook Senior Masters at Mollymook Golf Club.