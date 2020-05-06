Lockdown Sessions: PGA Pros practice at home

Australia’s PGA Professionals are finding news ways to keep their game sharp while practising from home under lockdown restrictions.

From the helpful to the downright hilarious these videos from our PGA Professionals are a must-watch.

James Nitties

Renowned as a character on Tour, Nitties is known for his excellent accent skills in addition to his ability on the course. Based in the US, James utilised his time in lockdown to put a spin on the everyday practice session of a PGA Tour Pro.

Gary Barter

For months Gary Barter, PGA Professional at The Australian Golf Club and coach to many of Australia’s rising stars, has been sharing pearls of wisdom on his Instagram account either from his backyard, garage or even occasionally from the roof of the shed. You never know where he’ll be next!

Matt Jager

A successful Tour Pro and Teaching Professional at Green Acres Golf Club, Matt Jager has shared his tricks of the trade for practising when you’re on the road. While golf courses remain closed in his home state of Victoria Matt has shown how you can utilise even a small space to get the best out of your game. Also the importance of a good pair of slippers.

Kerrod Gray

If you follow as many golf accounts on social media as we do there is a good chance you already know the name Kerrod Gray. The industry-awarded PGA Professional has amassed a significant following on Instagram and YouTube by sharing golf tips and game insights relevant to any level of golfer. And while staying at home in Western Australia he has taken his innovation to another level.

Ali Orchard

Coming to you from her lounge room on the Gold Coast Ali Orchard’s at-home drills are helpful for players of all levels. If you can’t get to the course, Ali recommends putting your slippers on (just like Matt), finding some carpet and getting some practice in and she has some tips to help you along the way.

Min Woo Lee

He’s one of the biggest hitters on the European Tour and a bit of time away from the driving range hasn’t slowed him down one bit.