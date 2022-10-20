LIVE: WA Open offers double shot at $20k - PGA of Australia

Players will have two chances to win $20,000 with one shot as the Nexus Advisernet WA Open gets underway at The Western Australian Golf Club in Perth.

Led out by local MyGolfers Courtney and Lucas, play officially began at 7am on Thursday morning with WA amateur Josh Greer the early pacesetter at two-under par through six holes of his opening round.

It is the ninth hole where the pressure will go up a notch over the weekend courtesy of a hole-in-one prize offered by sponsor CUPRA Perth.

CUPRA officially inaugurated its first Australian CUPRA City Garage in Sydney in July and there are now locations in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with 15 sales locations planned by 2023 across the country.

Playing at 176 metres back towards the heritage-style clubhouse, CUPRA Perth is offering $20,000 for the first player who makes an ace on both Saturday and Sunday.

As the tournament reaches its crescendo on Sunday afternoon, every attempt will only add to the atmosphere ahead of the crowning of the 2022 WA Open champion.

The final two rounds of the Nexus Advisernet WA Open will be broadcast live on both Fox Sports and Kayo, coverage to begin at 2.30pm AEDT on Saturday and 12.30pm AEDT Sunday.

