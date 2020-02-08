LIVE |#VicOpen Round 3 leaders away

The leading players are on the course and battling brutal, windy conditions in round three of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach.

Men’s leader Robin Sciot-Siegrist of France and women’s leader Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden are already under attack from behind, with a few players making moves.

Among them are Victorian Marcus Fraser, who has picked up three shots in the first seven holes to reach 12-under par, tied second just two shots behind Sciot-Siegrist.

Queenslander Anthony Quayle made a brilliant run today, shooting a 65 to reach 10-under overall in the clubhouse, along with Matthew Millar of the ACT. They are the clubhouse leaders in the men’s event.

South Korea’s Seo Yeon Ryu played the best round on the women’s side, a four-under par 68 to vault a few places on the leaderboard.