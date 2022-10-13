LIVE: Season underway at WA PGA in Kalgoorlie - PGA of Australia

The iconic desert backdrop of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia has heralded the start of the 2022/2023 PGA Tour of Australasia season.

First groups were out in chilly but pristine conditions at 6.45am local time, Queenslander William Bruyeres with the honour of the first tee shot of the year.

WA trio Scott Strange, Rick Kulacz and Daniel Fox were among the first players to work their way into red figures on Thursday morning early in their rounds.

The afternoon groups tee off from 11am local time with defending champion Jay Mackenzie to commence his title defence alongside 2015 champion and six-time European Tour winner Brett Rumford and 2019 WA Open champion Michael Sim.

Click here for live scores.