Scott stumbles home in the dark at US PGA - PGA of Australia

A double bogey in fading light on the final hole soured what shaped as an otherwise superb start for Adam Scott at the US PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Tracking for his first first-round co-lead at a major since the US PGA at Oak Hill a decade ago, Scott faced a difficult shot from a downhill lie on the bunker left of 18 after the siren had sounded to signify the end of play due to bad light.

Scott and all players still on-course had the option to complete the hole they were playing, the 42-year-old obviously eager to finish his round and avoid having to return to early Friday morning.

His first shot from the bunker failed to escape the trap, the second coming up 12 feet short of the hole. He missed the putt for bogey, tapping in for six and an opening round of two-under 68 to be tied for sixth, three shots back of Eric Cole (five-under through 14 holes).

Play was delayed by two hours on Thursday due to morning frost and then players went to work on one of America’s most demanding golf courses.

Adam Scott with this impressive out on 14. He tapped this in to move into a three-way tie for the lead.

Scott is tied with Kiwi Ryan Fox at two-under, Fox making his first start since the birth of his second daughter, Margot, and still feeling the effects of a bout with pneumonia.

During his time home in New Zealand Fox found himself caught up amongst the floods that hit Auckland, conceding that it was far from the standard prep for the second men’s major of the year.

“It wasn’t quite the ideal preparation for a major, but I was kind of hoping the fact I needed a break after a busy start to the year and being mentally fresh would have been important this week,” Fox reasoned.

“Pneumonia was almost a benefit in a way that I just got home and knew I could do nothing and just relax.

“Coming in this week fresh has been pretty good so far.”

Ryan Fox opens the PGA Championship with a 2-under 68 in his fifth start in the event.



A non-member of the PGA TOUR, he needs a two-way T59 or better (5.772 non-member FedExCup points) to earn Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the TOUR season.

In his major championship debut, David Micheluzzi (seven-over through 15) was the only one of the seven Australians who were unable to complete Round 1.

Cam Davis made double bogey on 17 in his round of one-over 71, Open champion Cameron Smith opened with a two-over 72, Min Woo Lee recovered after bogeys at two of his opening three holes to post 73 while AT&T Byron Nelson champion Jason Day struggled to a six-over 76, unable to make a single birdie in his round.

Top 10 in each of his past two starts, Scott had three birdies in outward nine of two-under 33.

A 346-yard drive and wedge inside two feet set up a fourth birdie at the par-4 10th to move to three-under and just one stroke off the lead.

Adam Scott *chef's kiss*



He opens up his back nine with a birdie and is one off the lead.

He found the greenside bunker with his tee shot at the par-4 14th and then played a brilliant bunker shot to just two feet for his fifth birdie of the day.

Scott joined the tournament leaders at four-under but would be unable to carry that through to the clubhouse.