Petersen continues hot form at Rich River Trainee Classic

Brayden Petersen has made his intentions known to the field at the 2020 Rich River Trainee Classic with an opening round of 7-under 65 to take a one shot lead at Rich River Golf Club.

FOR LIVE SCORES FROM THE RICH RIVER TRAINEE CLASSIC CLICK HERE

The PGA of Australia Trainee from Asquith Golf Club in NSW was flawless in his performance with a bogey-free round consisting of seven birdies.

Petersen has fond memories of the East Course layout at Rich River, having played it nine times for a combined score of 29-under. Petersen’s best 18-hole effort came in 2018 where a third round of 64 saw him win the event.

“I think I might buy a membership here,” Petersen quipped after his round.

“I’ve always enjoyed coming here. It suits my game and even though the course has undergone some renovations recently it’s still in terrific condition.

“The putts were dropping early and I strung a few birdies together which set me up for the round. I had a good look at a few more as well, so I definitely feel I can continue this form if I stick to my game plan.”

Petersen won’t have it all his own way, however, with two fellow New South Welshman nipping at his heels on 6-under.

Mitch Gannon from Kogarah Golf Club and Tom Biron from Port Macquarie were both equally as impressive as they put pressure on the leader with two terrific scores of 66.

Riversdale Golf Club Trainee Jack Bruerton and Latrobe Golf Club Trainee Callum McKenzie remain within reach of the lead after completing their first rounds with scores of 68 and 69 respectively.

Also impressing was first year Trainee and Murray region local Steffanie Vogel, who showed she can match it with the boys in her first professional four-round tournament after shooting a 1-under 73.

While all of the Trainees are playing for the prestigious title, some were also playing for a bit more.

Craigieburn Trainee Mitch Carter has organised a pledge between himself and others to donate $10 for every birdie and $20 for every eagle made this week to bush fire relief.

“It’s the least we can do. I witnessed firsthand how devastating and terrifying these fires are so I asked a couple of the other Trainees and they were also keen to help so we came up with this idea,” Carter said.

“Hopefully we can play well and do some good as well.”

Round two commences on Wednesday from 8am. Follow all the live scores on the PGA Tour of Australasia App or at pga.org.au.