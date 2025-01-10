LIVE: Rudgeley rides wind to top spot in Perth - PGA of Australia

Backing up her round of 5-under 67 in windy conditions on Thursday afternoon, Rudgeley made birdie at each of the four par-5s in a second 67 to be 10-under at the halfway mark at Royal Fremantle Golf Club. She had a one-stroke buffer from overnight leader Jake McLeod as he began his second round with […]

Backing up her round of 5-under 67 in windy conditions on Thursday afternoon, Rudgeley made birdie at each of the four par-5s in a second 67 to be 10-under at the halfway mark at Royal Fremantle Golf Club.

She had a one-stroke buffer from overnight leader Jake McLeod as he began his second round with Queensland Gavin Fairfax (66) and Victorian Zach Murray (67) moving to 8-under par and just two strokes back.

Playing in the afternoon wave that had it almost 1.5 strokes tougher due to the notorious Fremantle Doctor in Round 1, Rudgeley had to contend with strong winds on the back nine on Friday morning as the doctor made an early house call.

It didn’t little to faze her though, her junior days playing in Perth and past two years on the Ladies European Tour giving her the ideal grounding.

“I play Europe and over there, it’s windy all the time, so I’m pretty used to it,” said Rudgeley.

“I understand it now, which is always a bonus.

“Just hit the right shots with that wind and most of the time managed to execute pretty well.”

Fifth at the WA Open at Mandurah Country Club in October, Fairfax once again found the tree-lined, twisting layout to his liking.

A graduate of the PGA of Australia Membership Pathway Program at Redland Bay Golf Club five years ago, Fairfax has leant on 91-game former St Kilda player Gary Odgers to assist with the mental side to professional sport.

“I’ve been doing a bit of stuff with him in my mental game the last couple of years and it’s definitely helped,” said Fairfax.

“Not leaps and bounds, but just a little bit more polished and a little bit more controlled in situations where you might lose a bit of control or let your emotions to get the better of you.”

Gold Coast’s Anthony Quayle was the big mover in the early afternoon wave, 4-under through six holes to join Fairfax and Murray at 8-under par.

Others in the mix at 7-under are Jason Scrivener (69) and James Marchesani (70) with the cut projected to fall at 2-under.

Live scores

Photo: Cassandra Edwards/PGA of Australia