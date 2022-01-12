LIVE: Oh, Sim set pace early at Royal Queensland - PGA of Australia

Su Oh and Michael Sim are the hot players in the field as the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the Fortinet Australian WPGA Championship began at Royal Queensland this morning.

Su Oh and Michael Sim are the hot players in the field as the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the Fortinet Australian WPGA Championship began at Royal Queensland this morning.

Under sunny skies in Brisbane, Victoria’s Oh started on the 10th tee and rolled in a string of putts to seize control of the women’s tournament.

The 25-year-old LPGA Tour star rolled in birdie putts at the 12th, 13th and 15th to reach three-under par, three shots ahead of her nearest pursuer. With Minjee Lee and Hannah Green unable to play this week, Oh is arguably the favourite for the inaugural event for the Karrie Webb Cup, and she lived up to her billing in the early stages.

Queensland-based Sim also started on the back nine and made birdies on the 12th, 15th and 17th holes to take the lead in the PGA Championship at three-under par.

Top-ranked Min Woo Lee made an encouraging start and is on the leaderboard at one-under par through seven holes.

Click here for the live leaderboard