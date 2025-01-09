LIVE: McLeod equals course record in Perth - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Jake McLeod revelled in perfect scoring conditions to match the Royal Fremantle Golf Club course record and lead the Webex Players Series Perth by three strokes.

The 2018 NSW Open champion, McLeod burst out of the blocks in pristine and still morning weather, racing out to 5-under through seven holes after starting from the 10th tee.

He made the turn in 5-under 31 and was 7-under shortly afterwards with further birdies at one and two.

He matched the 9-under total set by Royal Fremantle member Hayden Hopewell and New South Welshman Josh Armstrong in the WA Open three years ago with an eagle at the par-5 sixth and admitted that he was eyeing off a double-digit total with three holes to play.

“I was trying to get it to double digits there,” said McLeod, whose career low is 11-under at the Vic Open in 2017.

“I was thinking about it. I knew I got it to nine with three to go and I was like, Come on, get one more.”

First (𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹) course record of the year ✅@RoyalFremantle | #WebexPlayersSeries — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) January 9, 2025

As it was, McLeod needed to hole a 12-foot par putt on seven and get up-and-down from the front right bunker on nine to post 63, three clear of Kiwi Kerry Mountcastle (66).

Playing her first full round with new Ping i230 irons, LPGA Tour-bound Cassie Porter went bogey-free in her round of 5-under 67 to be the best of the women in the morning field.

Porter also started quickly with early birdies at 11, 13 and 15, keeping her card clean until making back-to-back birdies at six and seven to sit just four strokes off the lead.

“This time last week I had no idea how far they were going, so it’s a bit wild,” said Porter.

“This course requires a lot of respect. We just gave it respect today and it was kind to us.”

West Australian Jessica Whitting and Victorian James Marchesani were the big movers early in the afternoon wave, both 5-under through their first six holes.

Entry is free for spectators all four days with the final two rounds to be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo from 4pm-7pm Saturday and 2pm-7pm Sunday AEDT.

Photo: Cassandra Edwards/PGA of Australia