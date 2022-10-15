LIVE: Leading groups underway at WA PGA - PGA of Australia

Joint leaders Jarryd Felton, Matias Sanchez and Jack Murdoch are all on course as the third round of the CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics gets underway at Kalgoorlie Golf Course.

The temperature is expected to top out at 29 degrees with wind gusts up to 26km/h, ensuring those who intend to make the most of moving day have all aspects of their games finely tuned.

The iconic desert landscape will be broadcast live into the homes of thousands of Australians around the nation across the next two days, marking the start of a new broadcast partnership between the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and Fox Sports.

Round 3 of the WA PGA Championship will be broadcast on both Fox Sports and Kayo from 2.30pm-5.30pm AEDT on Saturday with Sunday’s coverage to run from 12.30pm-5.30pm.

Felton, Murdoch and Sanchez will all start the day at nine-under, two shots clear of Brisbane’s Tim Hart.

New South Welshman Lincoln Tighe is the big mover early on day three, starting his round with three straight birdies to climb into a share of 20th at three-under par.

Saturday also sees the first of two rounds to decide the inaugural WA PGA All Abilities champion.

Prolific All Abilities winner Cameron Pollard has made a strong start, one-over through seven holes and five shots clear of the field.

Click here for live scores of both the WA PGA Championship and WA PGA All Abilities Championship.