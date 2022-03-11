LIVE: Women dominating early at TPS Hunter Valley - PGA of Australia

New Zealand’s Momoka Kobori has edged out to a two-stroke lead as the early groups pass the halfway mark of the first round of TPS Hunter Valley.

A number of local rules have been instituted for day one – including the shortening of the par-4 12th to a 136-metre par 3 the first two days – as ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia tournament officials did everything in their powers to get play underway at Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club on Friday morning.

The Cypress Lakes greens staff under Course Superintendent Craig Molloy worked until 8.30pm on Thursday night and were back at 4am Friday morning, the welcome sight of sunshine making an immediate impact on the playing surfaces.

No player has taken more advantage of the perfect playing conditions than Kobori, who picked up two birdies in her first three holes and then birdied her first two holes after the turn to be four-under through 12 holes.

The early scoring was dominated by WPGA Tour players with Cassie Porter (pictured), Amelia Mehmet-Grohn and amateur Kelsey Bennett all reaching two-under through nine holes.

Winner of the Jack Newton Junior International Classic five years ago, Queensland’s Louis Dobbelaar was two-under at the turn but a bogey at the par-4 10th dropped him back to one-under, one of nine players three shots off the lead in a tie for fourth.

James Grierson delivered an early contender for shot of the day, holing his pitching wedge from 130 metres for eagle at the par-4 second.

