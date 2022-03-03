LIVE: Higgins hits the front at TPS Sydney - PGA of Australia

New South Welshman Lucas Higgins has taken a share of the lead at TPS Sydney as the second round gets underway at Bonnie Doon Golf Club.

Higgins was one of the few groups who had to complete their opening rounds on Friday morning, making birdie at the par-4 18th to complete a round of five-under 66.

That was enough to match the mark set by David Micheluzzi late on Thursday who after dropping a shot at the par-4 third made birdie at the par-5 fifth to rejoin Higgins at five-under and a one-stroke lead. Chris Wood, Peter Cooke and Jarryd Felton are all at four-under early in their second rounds with intermittent rain falling as the second round commenced.

TV Guide

The event will be televised across Saturday and Sunday on Foxtel and Kayo in Australia. Times in AEDT, check your guide for local times.

• Saturday: Fox Sports (12pm – 3pm), Kayo Sports (12pm – 5pm)

• Sunday: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports (12pm – 5.30pm)

