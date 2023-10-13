LIVE: Eccles joins Croker on top at WA PGA - PGA of Australia

Victorian Ben Eccles has picked up four birdies early in Round 2 to join Queensland amateur Quinnton Croker on top of the leaderboard at the CKB WA PGA Championship.

Backing up from his 4-under 68 in Round 1 at Kalgoorlie Golf Course, Eccles (pictured) picked up shots at three, four, six and seven to make the turn in 4-under and 8-overall.

Overnight leader Croker is also keeping pace, making birdie at two and five to build on his opening 6-under 66.

As the morning groups near the turn Eccles and Croker sit three strokes clear with West Australian Josh Greer the other big mover, 4-under on his round and tied for third with Harrison Crowe, Brett Rumford and Charlie Robbins at 5-under.

The only place to see the final two rounds of the CKB WA PGA Championship is on Fox Sports through either Foxtel or Kayo Sports.

Coverage begins at 5pm AEDT on Saturday and 2.30pm Sunday.

Live scores

Photo: Monica Marchesani/PGA of Australia