LIVE: Bransdon the big mover at TPS Sydney - PGA of Australia

Victorian David Bransdon has matched the low round of the week to climb into the top 10 at TPS Sydney.

A fog that enveloped Sydney on Saturday morning forced a delay of one hour but the third round has been played under clear skies, a number of players in the morning groups making significant inroads on the leaderboard.

Even par through the opening two rounds, Bransdon rode a hot putter to a third round of seven-under 64 to match the best of the week set by Jarryd Felton on Friday.

A regular on the Japan Golf Tour, Bransdon had four birdies in his first five holes and drained a putt from outside 30 feet for eagle at the par-5 14th to move within reach of the front-runners.

“The putter was hot early, as opposed to yesterday. It couldn’t have been any colder,” said Bransdon.

“My expectations weren’t high today so maybe that’s why they went in.

“Some days you get a roll on and they go in and yesterday I had the opposite.

“We’ve got a different wind today so who knows how tricky it will play. It will be what it will be.

“I’ll just go out there and hopefully do something similar tomorrow. See how the boys finish up and see if I’m not too far behind.”

William Bruyeres, Matthew Millar, Rohan Blizard and amateur Harrison Crowe all shot six-under 65 to significantly improve their standings heading into tomorrow’s final round as overnight leader Lucas Higgins tries to further separate himself from the field.

The 22-year-old from Murwillumbah birdied his first hole to push out to 12-under and is one shot clear of Brendan Jones with Jarryd Felton a further shot back at 10-under midway through the front nine.

The weekend rounds also see the playing of the TPS Junior Players Series with 26 of the best young boys and girls to compete over 36 holes, Rebecca Zhao currently leading at four-under through eight holes, one shot clear of Daley Loumanis who is three-under at the halfway point of his round.

Click here for live scores

TV Guide

The event will be televised across Saturday and Sunday on Foxtel and Kayo in Australia. Times in AEDT, check your guide for local times.

• Saturday: Fox Sports (12pm – 3pm), Kayo Sports (12pm – 5pm)

• Sunday: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports (12pm – 5.30pm)

Click here for full guide