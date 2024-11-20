LIVE BLOG: Stars and surprises showing out in Round 1 - PGA of Australia

The group of Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith and Jason Day are on course as Round 1 of the BMW Australian PGA Championship gets underway at Royal Queensland.

Follow along live as we track their opening rounds and all the action from across the course.

Pars all around for Smith, Day and Lee at the par-4 10th. More than 400 fans were on hand flanking the fairway at 6:10am, Smith the only player with a genuine look at birdie. His putt from 10 metres came up just short as his playing partners both got up-and-down for pars.

Min strikes first

Our first move… Min Woo Lee drains an eight-metre slider for birdie after a nice tee shot had fed left off the mid-green ridge. Day misses a shorter putt for his birdie while Smith misses his par save from nearly four feet and has to settle for bogey with a long strained look at the hole.

Order of Merit champion of two years ago, David Micheluzzi, jumps out to the early lead. With the honour of hitting the opening tee shot off the 10th tee, Micheluzzi has birdied the par-3 11th and par-4 12th to set a cracking early pace.

Mixed fortunes on 12

The driveable 292m 12th is a wonderful, beguiling challenge at RQ with so many ways to play it.

You can take driver, a fairway metal or play an iron short. Min Woo Lee nearly drives the green with a fairway wood, displaying his wonderful touch to play a bump-and-run to inside a metre. He holes the birdie putt to move to 2-under, tied at the top with German Freddy Schott and Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

ICYMI

The Opening Tee Shot of the 2025 Season ⛳️



David Micheluzzi opens the 2025 Season here at the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club 🇦🇺#AusPGA pic.twitter.com/z1lmBzhmlC — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 20, 2024

Both Smith and Day take driver off the tee at 12 and find the puddled trap right of the green. Smith seeks a ruling and can take a drop or rather place the ball on pure grass outside the bunker. That’s a break. He hits an exquisite chip to close range. Makes birdie and is back to even par. Deeper into the puddled trap, Day doesn’t want to risk a plugged ball with a drop. He plays from his original lie in the wet sand, catching his bunker shot a bit heavy. He has a long putt for birdie but must settle for par.

The champ is here

Min Woo Lee is on a roll. That’s birdie on 13 now. His approach to two feet was superb. It is almost a tap-in to go to 3-under after just four holes.

Get to know Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

For those unfamiliar with the Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen phenomenon, the Danish golfer won three times on the Challenge Tour this year. He has started his debut DP World Tour season with three straight birdies to be tied with Min Woo Lee at the top of the leaderboard.

Our marquee players were up bright and early and so were the fans ✌️#AusPGA pic.twitter.com/9Zn9VvI8zf — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) November 20, 2024

Lions spotted at Royal Queensland

We've got a couple of 🦁loose at @RQGOLF.



Great to have @AFL premiership-winners Kai Lohmann and Eric Hipwood on course to watch our stars in action.#AusPGA | @brisbanelions | @visitbrisbane pic.twitter.com/9pl0M3tym2 — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) November 20, 2024

Shot, Freddy

The DP World Tour players are showing an early liking to Royal Queensland. Germany’s Freddy Schott birdies the sixth hole to join Lee and Neergaard-Petersen at 3-under. Marc Leishman has birdied his last two holes and is one of five players at 2-under.

Cam Smith doing Cam Smith things

From the rough left side and 60m out on 15, Smith lasers a pinpoint wedge from wet grass to one metre to set up birdie.

Cam Smith out here doing Cam Smith things.



Brilliant pitch from 60 metres out sets up birdie at 15 and the three-time champ is in red figures.#AusPGA | @bmwau | @visitbrisbane pic.twitter.com/vffIjzBWhX — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) November 20, 2024

Direct feed

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen working really hard for some TV time on 15th. One of just a few players not to make birdie early at the par 5.

Not so sweet 16

While Jason Day makes birdie to move to 2-under, it is a dropped shot for Cam Smith at the par-4 16th. Smith needed two chips to get up onto the putting surface after falling foul of the deep hollow in the middle of the green. Bunker off the tee, two chips and a bogey who drops back to even par.

Fun Freddy facts

Currently one shot off the lead, Freddy Schott was playing off scratch at the age of 13 and at 16 years of age, partnered DP World Tour legend Marcel Siem in Germany’s Golf-Bundesliga for their home club.

Party getting started

It’s early and overcast but the party is starting to build at the Dabble Party Hole. All three players in the feature group walk away with par.

Fan fare

Bundamba’s Toby Evers is all in as a Min Woozy fan. Home-made, one-off T-shirt.

Turning first

First players are through nine holes at Royal Queensland, South African Aldrich Potgieter making four birdies in his past five holes playing the back nine to turn in 3-under 32. David Micheluzzi and Will Bruyeres also teed off on 10 and have headed to the front nine at 2-under 33.

Seafood, watch golf

If you want to elevate your BMW Aus PGA experience in 2024, Tillerman on 18 offers the best seafood in Brisbane, and you won’t miss any of the on-course action.

Day break

As Cam Smith shows his frustration at coming up short and right of the green on 18, Day holes a birdie putt from outside 15 feet to join a group of six players at 3-under and just one back of Min Woo Lee and Freddy Schott.

When Jason Day starts holing these, look out.



The former world No.1 is now 3-under through nine and just one-stroke off the lead,#AusPGA | @bmwau | @visitbrisbane | @RQGOLF pic.twitter.com/sOG4CxPnRz — PGA of Australia (@PGAofAustralia) November 20, 2024

Cam turns it around

That’s more like the Cam Smith we know. Lasered iron to his 10th hole, the par 4 first, and sank an eight-footer for birdie. Pars for both Lee and Day.

Eagle alert!

New South Welshman Jordan Zunic has surged to within one-stroke of Min Woo’s lead with an eagle at the par-5 seventh. Zunic began his round with three straight birdies at one, two and three and is now 4-under through seven.

Back to front

Momentum is a fickle thing in golf. Cam Smith’s issues on the front nine appear to have dissolved. He has made back-to-back birdies on the first and second holes – his 10th and 11th. As the breeze picks up, he has hit a superb tee shot into the par-3 fourth for another birdie chance.

The graduate

Currently 4-under par and tied for the lead, South African Aldrich Potgieter is headed to the PGA TOUR in 2025. At 20 years of age, he is the second-youngest graduate from the Korn Ferry Tour to advance to the PGA TOUR. The youngest? Jason Day.

Tide turns

As Cam Smith makes yet another birdie, Min Woo Lee is unable to get up-and-down from a soggy greenside bunker on 4. The result is that we now have a six-way tie at the top of the leaderboard at 4-under and 15 players – including Smith – separated by a single shot.

Sticky situation

Given a ruling and a better lie from the mud and trees on his 14th hole, the par-4 fifth, Jason Day plays a fine shot. Still found the green side bunker but a neat sand shot and it’s par.

Kitchen has cooled

Min Woo Lee has blazed his approach shot through the green on the par-4 14th, currently playing as the second-hardest hole on course. After a delicate chip to the raised green was left with 10 feet for par, which he missed to the right. That’s back-to-back bogeys from nowhere and now 3-under. He is not the only one to have dropped a shot in the last few moments, Potgieter and Harrison Crowe now joint leaders at 4-under with 14 players at 3-under-par.

Morning breeze

Out on course, you sense the Round 1 leaders will come from the early morning field as the wind starts to whip up on the holes closest to the river. Expect RQ to bare its teeth this afternoon.